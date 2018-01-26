TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Portion of E Avenue to close in Lawton

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.
The City of Lawton is working to control the black-tailed prairie dog population around Elmer Thomas Park. They're dispensing pesticide to get rid of some of them. City officials say the holes the rodents create pose a risk to visitors around the park. Some people have even reported being injured after stepping in the holes. 7News received a tip from a concerned caller that the city was putting "stuff" down the prairie dog holes on Second Street.
