TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Portion of E Avenue to close in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Portion of E Avenue to close in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton has announced that E Avenue from 6th to 7th Street will be closed to all traffic beginning January 29th to January 30th for construction.

 Please Use caution in these areas. Plan alternate routes, slow down, watch for workers and equipment. Do not drive around barricades. Speeding fines in these areas are doubled.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

    Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:21 AM EST2018-01-26 05:21:24 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 6:53 PM EST2018-01-26 23:53:07 GMT

    The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.

    The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.

  • Moving past the wall: Trump plan takes on legal immigration

    Moving past the wall: Trump plan takes on legal immigration

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-26 05:30:39 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 6:52 PM EST2018-01-26 23:52:26 GMT

    The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

    The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

  • Fire at hospital kills 37, injures scores in South Korea

    Fire at hospital kills 37, injures scores in South Korea

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-01-26 02:10:42 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 6:45 PM EST2018-01-26 23:45:42 GMT

    A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.

    A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly