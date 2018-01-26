Flu outbreak prompts fun day for students and parents

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
As many of you know, dozens of schools across Southwest Oklahoma are closed today because of the flu. That meant some parents had to take the day off to watch their kids.But instead of just staying in with children who are not sick, many decided to take the kids and find something fun to do.
