School honors injured classmate

Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
