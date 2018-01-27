Duncan sex trafficking survivor shares story to spread awareness

'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.
Afghan official says a powerful explosion has rocked the city center in the Afghan capital of Kabul.
Afghan official says a powerful explosion has rocked the city center in the Afghan capital of Kabul.
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.