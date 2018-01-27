Charm School event empowers girls

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, the 2018 contestants from Miss Black Cameron University hosted the 4th annual Charm School event to empower young girls.

Girls at the Charm School event like Lauryn Taylor got a chance to talk about the challenges they face every day.

"Being in high school, it's hard just being a teenager in general,” Taylor said.

Each participant rotated through three sessions on body positivity, mental health, and inner beauty.

"It made me bring out some things that were kind of deep inside,” Taylor said. “It kind of made me look differently at myself.”

Co-director Ciera James said that was what they hoped the girls could leave with after the event.

"So, that we can inspire them and tell them they can be anything they want to be and they actually have someone to say hey she's doing it then I can too,” she said.

Mariah Ellis was one of the Miss Black Cameron contestants empowering the girls. Her platform is body positivity and embracing the unique you.

She said having the opportunity to teach them to love their body, not only reflects her personal interest and dedication to community service, but reminds her of the beauty inside herself.

"Let them know that they are beautiful inside and out,” said Ellis. “What they have: their hair, their smile, their skin tone and everything they are is beautiful.

You can see all the Miss Black Cameron University contestants at the pageant. It will be held on Feb. 3 at the Cameron University Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets cost 10 dollars and can be purchased online.

