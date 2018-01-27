Cameron students help clean Mattie Beal Home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Historic Mattie Beal Home got some sprucing up on Saturday. About 25 Lawton Heritage Association members and six Cameron students volunteered their time to do a thorough cleaning of the home. Those students are part of Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity.

Volunteers dusted, mopped and straightened up the inside and outside of the home. Cleaning of the home is done twice a year.

Cameron student Yvonne Moore said this is the first time they've lent a helping hand.

"We're always looking for ways to serve the community and when we learned Mattie Beal Home was having a cleanup day we jumped at the opportunity to come out and help,” she said.

"We are so grateful for the Cameron students that volunteered to come and help us,” said Phyllis Young, Lawton Heritage board member. “It's always nice to have volunteers from the community because not only do they learn about the house, but they're making a contribution."

The next cleaning will happen this summer.

The house was closed for the month of January and will reopen February 1st for normal tours.

