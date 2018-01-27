More PSO employees head to Puerto Rico to restore power

TULSA, OK (KSWO) – A group of Public Service Company of Oklahoma employees were on their way to Puerto Rico on Saturday. The 12 employees left from Tulsa to help the island get power back after Hurricane Maria left millions without power.

These employees from Oklahoma are part of a group of 70 people from PSO and other companies that came together to restore power to the island. They will be in Caguas, a region that was heavily impacted by the hurricane back in September.

Their equipment was shipped to Puerto Rico, and two PSO employees have been setting up shop ahead of the group’s arrival. The team will be working long hours, seven days a week for the next month.

This is part of a larger effort with the American Public Power Association, the Edison Electric Institute, and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association to get the power back on in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.