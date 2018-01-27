Former OU football player visits Lawton child with cancer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Former OU football player, now Washington Redskins running back visited the home of the Lawton child fighting a deadly cancer. 7NEWS has covered many stories in the past about Justin, his fight against Glioblastoma, and his bucket list the community has been helping him complete.

Justin got a celebrity shout out from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson last year. This year, Samaje Perine stopped by to sign a Washington Redskins hair bow.

