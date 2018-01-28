Fire destroys northwest Lawton home - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fire destroys northwest Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A fire in northwest Lawton broke out on Sunday and destroyed a family's home. It happened on Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Meadow Brook. Firefighters were called to the home around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

A smoke detector went off, and the family in the home was able to get out of the house. No one was injured.

Danny Webb said he and his wife were renting the home to the family. They got a call from their neighbors while at church as the home went up in flames

"I talked to the renters and they're okay," Webb said. "All their military stuff and personal stuff is consumed in the fire, but that can all be replaced. But I'm just glad everybody made it out safe."

Webb said the home is covered by insurance and is worth $230,000.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

