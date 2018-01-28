Fire destroys northwest Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A fire in northwest Lawton broke out on Sunday and destroyed a family's home. It happened on Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Meadow Brook. Firefighters were called to the home around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

A smoke detector went off, and the family in the home was able to get out of the house. No one was injured.

Danny Webb said he and his wife were renting the home to the family. They got a call from their neighbors while at church as the home went up in flames

"I talked to the renters and they're okay," Webb said. "All their military stuff and personal stuff is consumed in the fire, but that can all be replaced. But I'm just glad everybody made it out safe."

Webb said the home is covered by insurance and is worth $230,000.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

