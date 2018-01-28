TRAFFIC ALERT: E Avenue closed for one day - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: E Avenue closed for one day

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A traffic alert for all the Monday morning commuters. The 600 block of E Avenue near downtown Lawton will be closed. The City listed that the road will be closed between Southwest 7th and 8th Street. It will only be closed for about 24 hours. Visit the Alerts page on the City of Lawton website for updates on the closure.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Bruno Mars sweeps the Grammys, winning top album and song

    Bruno Mars sweeps the Grammys, winning top album and song

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-01-28 15:11:55 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:44 PM EST2018-01-29 04:44:10 GMT

    Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

    Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

  • Jeff Sessions weathers turbulent year as attorney general

    Jeff Sessions weathers turbulent year as attorney general

    Sunday, January 28 2018 8:22 AM EST2018-01-28 13:22:03 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-01-29 04:34:05 GMT

    In his first year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has survived a barrage of insults from President Donald Trump, faced antipathy from some at the Justice Department and batted away calls from his fellow Republicans...

    In his first year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has survived a barrage of insults from President Donald Trump, faced antipathy from some at the Justice Department and batted away calls from his fellow Republicans to resign.

  • In State of Union, Trump to make case that America is back

    In State of Union, Trump to make case that America is back

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-01-28 17:52:04 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:33 PM EST2018-01-29 04:33:15 GMT

    President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

    President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly