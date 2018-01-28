TRAFFIC ALERT: E Avenue closed for one day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A traffic alert for all the Monday morning commuters. The 600 block of E Avenue near downtown Lawton will be closed. The City listed that the road will be closed between Southwest 7th and 8th Street. It will only be closed for about 24 hours. Visit the Alerts page on the City of Lawton website for updates on the closure.

