Lawton man hurt in Grady County crash

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to the hospital Sunday morning after a car wreck in Grady County.Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened on County Road 2750 about a half a mile north of Verden around 9:30 a.m.

18-year-old Brent Durbin-Daniel was driving north on the county and drove off the right side of the road and hit a concrete bridge rail. Then the car rolled into a creek.

Durbin-Daniel was flown an Oklahoma City hospital with head, arm, leg and internal injuries.

OHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation and there was a smell of an alcoholic beverage on the driver.

