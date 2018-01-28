Couples plan their big day at bridal fair

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A wedding is a big day to plan for, but on Sunday many brides and grooms eased their nerves by getting a jump start on those plans. They got some of their weddings booked at the 13th annual Journey for the Bride and Groom Bridal Fair.

"We're getting married,” said William Schaefer and his bride-to-be said.

Schaefer and his finance were one of many couples planning their dream wedding at the fair. Their wedding will be held this October.

He said helped them get an idea of how they want their big day to look.

"Pretty much I'm going for rustic,” said Schaefer. “My finance here she's wanting to do like glamorous."

Although they haven't agreed on the wedding style, he said they did compromise on some of the vendors they'd like to use.

"A photo booth,” said Schaefer. “I've been really thinking about a photo booth because I don't want people like standing out in the middle of the aisle as my future wife is walking down the aisle."

Along with photography, the fair featured 23 vendors including wedding cakes, bridal registry stores and more.

Event Organizer Pat Reynolds said the day was all about getting couples to that next step.

"It provides a great avenue for the brides and grooms and the family members to come together and do some one-stop shopping all in one place,” he said.

Many couples ended up finding what they wanted, and maybe what they didn't want for their special day.

"It's a really key aspect in regards to a relationship so, we can learn to compromise with each other,” said Schaefer.

