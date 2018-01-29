Motorhome burned down in Comanche County - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Motorhome burned down in Comanche County

(Source Cache Fire Department) (Source Cache Fire Department)
(Source Cache Fire Department) (Source Cache Fire Department)
(Source Cache Fire Department) (Source Cache Fire Department)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A motorhome was up in flames on Sunday. Cache and Indiahoma Fire Department responded to this fire around 2 Sunday afternoon. Cache fire was on the way to another emergency when the smoke from this fire was spotted. No one was in the motorhome at the time the flames burned it down. The fire spread to the grass and then to a power pole.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing within the Bureau of Indian Affairs according to Cache Fire Officials.

