Crash shuts down lanes of H.E. Bailey for two hours

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Both westbound lanes of the H-E Bailey Turnpike between mile markers 83 and 84 in Chickasha have reopened after a crash Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash was between a small vehicle and a semi truck.

According to scanner traffic, at least one person was hurt in the wreck.

The roadway was closed just from 4 to 6 a.m.

