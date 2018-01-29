Crash shuts down lanes of H.E. Bailey for two hours - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crash shuts down lanes of H.E. Bailey for two hours

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Both westbound lanes of the H-E Bailey Turnpike between mile markers 83 and 84 in Chickasha have reopened after a crash Monday morning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash was between a small vehicle and a semi truck.
According to scanner traffic, at least one person was hurt in the wreck.
The roadway was closed just from 4 to 6 a.m.

  • GOP senators call on Trump to show restraint in Russia probe

    GOP senators call on Trump to show restraint in Russia probe

    Monday, January 29 2018 3:12 AM EST2018-01-29 08:12:22 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 10:47 AM EST2018-01-29 15:47:22 GMT

    Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."

    Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."

  • In State of Union, Trump to make his case on economy

    In State of Union, Trump to make his case on economy

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-01-28 17:52:04 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 10:47 AM EST2018-01-29 15:47:11 GMT

    President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

    President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

  • OKC residents arrested after drug seizure on I-40

    OKC residents arrested after drug seizure on I-40

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:32 AM EST2018-01-29 14:32:24 GMT
    (source: Texas Department of Public Safety)(source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

    Three people from Oklahoma City have been arrested for allegedly transporting over a million dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.

    Three people from Oklahoma City have been arrested for allegedly transporting over a million dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.

