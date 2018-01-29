OKC residents arrested after drug seizure on I-40

Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."
President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.
Three people from Oklahoma City have been arrested for allegedly transporting over a million dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.
