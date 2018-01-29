OKC residents arrested after drug seizure on I-40 - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OKC residents arrested after drug seizure on I-40

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
CARSON COUNTY, TX (KSWO) - Three people from Oklahoma City have been arrested for allegedly transporting over a million dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 290 pounds of marijuana, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer in Carson County for a traffic violation.

A DPS canine arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of marijuana in the trailer. The illegal drugs are worth approximately $1.76 million.

Suwannee Williams, 50, Alexander Williams, 31, and Justin Williams, 20, all of Oklahoma City, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. They were transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

Authorities believe it was being transported from Laughlin, Nevada to Oklahoma City.

