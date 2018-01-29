'Low-grade cocaine' found in shipment of books at Altus admin building

Cocaine was found in a shipment of books sent to the Altus Public Schools administration building. (Source KSWO)

Altus Public Schools officials received an unwanted surprise when they were opening a shipment of books at the administration building.

The APS Public Information Officer told us it happened last Thursday when they received a shipment of books ordered from a Pennsylvania company. An employee who was doing inventory on the boxes of books found a loose white powder in the pages of some of the books. The employees immediately called emergency personnel to the scene. A hazmat team confirmed that the powder was a "low-grade cocaine."

APS PIO Amanda Davis said the books were never in a school building or around any students.

The school system said they contacted the company in Pennsylvania where the books came from and were told they were doing an internal investigation, as well as cooperating with police.

