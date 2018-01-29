Small grass fire breaks out in SW Lawton

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has again rejected a parole request from a Grady County woman who was convicted in the death of her 13-month-old daughter.
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.
A online petition asks that the federal government treat family pets like member of the family and allow food stamps.
The Lawton Fire Department was able to keep a grass fire from getting out of hand on Monday afternoon.
