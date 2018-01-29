Small grass fire breaks out in SW Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Small grass fire breaks out in SW Lawton

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Lawton Fire was able to get a grassfire controlled before it caused serious damage on Monday. (Source KSWO) Lawton Fire was able to get a grassfire controlled before it caused serious damage on Monday. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Lawton Fire Department was able to keep a grass fire from getting out of hand on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the area of 13th and Dr. Charles Whitlow Avenue around noon for a grass fire. The first arriving crews were able to get the fire extinguished before it spread to any nearby structures.

Officials say the cause of the fire was unknown but believe it could have started in a nearby backyard before spreading further.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

