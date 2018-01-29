Free tax help available for servicemembers on Fort Sill

The Fort Sill Installation Assistance Tax Center officially opened for the 2018 tax season on Monday.

The center is located at the FIRES Center of Excellence on Fort Sill. The service is available to all active duty, retirees and their dependents.

Volunteers have been training with tax experts and are available to help file state and federal tax returns for free.

"Last year, we saved with the Ft Sill and retiree community, upwards of $1.6 Million dollars in tax preparation fees that they didn't have to pay because all of the services that we provide here are free," said Sheila Olsen, the site's coordinator. "And, we produced almost $9 million dollars back to them in refunds which obviously goes back into their pockets and back into the local economy."

If you would like to use the free service, it is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. You will have to bring a copy of your W-2, your 2017 tax return and your social security card. The site will be open until April 16th.

