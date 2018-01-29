Fort Sill Tax Center opens for 2018 tax season

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Tax season is now officially underway and for current soldiers and veterans on Fort Sill, they now have an easy, free way to get their taxes done.

The Fort Sill Tax Assistance Center opened Monday morning. It’s located on the fourth floor of building 4700. It's available to all active duty service members, veterans, and their dependents.

From soldiers brand new to the military to those with long careers, the free tax service is there to serve everyone who needs help getting their tax returns filed.

"I mean it's nice, it actually helps out the soldiers, it saves us a lot of money. They make it easy for us,” said Sergeant Jason Sanchez.

Sanchez is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico but has been stationed at Fort Sill for the last two and a half years. He said he and his wife have been using this free tax service offered through the military for at least the last 10 years.

"It actually helps us a lot because most of the time when I'm deployed, it helps out my wife to where she is able to do it without me being here," Sanchez said.

Sheila Olsen is the site coordinator for the Fort Sill Tax Center. She said having people on hand to do the soldiers taxes for free can be a huge asset to young soldiers on post.

"This might be the first time they've done a return outside of living with their parents, so I guess their induction into adulthood. This way they know they don't have to pay $150 to get their returns done," Olsen said.

Olsen said while the service teaches the soldiers everything they need to know about their taxes, in total it has resulted in savings reaching into the millions.

"Last year we saved the Fort Sill and retiree community upwards of $1.6 million in preparation fees that they didn't have to pay because the services we provide here are free,” Olsen said. “We produced almost $9 million back to them in refunds, which obviously goes back into their pockets and into the local community."

If you qualify, you can get your taxes done for free until April 16. The tax center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Walk-ins are also accepted.

The center is also open by Saturday's by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling 580-442- 6445.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.