Michael Ishman murder trial begins

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Jury selection is underway at the Comanche County Courthouse in the murder trial of Michael Ishman.

Ishman is charged with the 2016 murder of Eric Buckner at a Lawton apartment complex. Police connected Ishman with Buckner's death after he was involved in a traffic accident.

During that accident, police say they recovered a gun matching a description of the one used in the shooting. That gun and shell casings from the scene of Buckner's murder were sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and were found to be a match.

Ishman is also facing charges of shooting with intent to kill for a crime police say he committed a month prior to Buckner's murder. That trial will take place in two weeks.

