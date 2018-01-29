Selling old fire trucks benefits both city, volunteer firefighters

A portion of northeast Rogers Lane will close on Tuesday while ODOT begins their ramp improvement project.
Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."
Some old City of Lawton fire equipment is now getting put to new use in Comanche County.
Newschannel 6 has confirmed Fowler Elementary will be closed on Tuesday due to a water main break at the campus.
A special House investigative committee is taking a closer look at some financial irregularities at the Oklahoma Department of Tourism.
