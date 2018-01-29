Selling old fire trucks benefits both city, volunteer firefighters

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Some old City of Lawton fire equipment is now getting put to new use in Comanche County. The city sold an old fire truck, a rescue vehicle, and other equipment to volunteer fire departments, and the Lawton Fire Department is putting that money back into its department. This is something the city has done for years. The equipment they sell may be over 20 years old, but it can still serve the folks out in the county.

The trucks are old, they are new to the Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department.

"We're all volunteer based, and we are doing the best we can with what we can afford," Flower Mound VFD Chief Joshua Sullivan said.

Chief Sullivan said they bought this fire truck and this rescue vehicle from the City for a total of $26,000, while these trucks brand new cost more than $200,000 each.

"When municipalities are through with their trucks they still have a lot of life left in them," Sullivan said. "And that can benefit the rural communities. We can all work together, and it makes everybody more protected."

Lawton Fire Chief Dewayne Burk said helping these volunteer fire departments helps Lawton as well. Lawton City Council last week approved selling the equipment on the condition that the money will be used to buy one of these: a UTV vehicle.

It allows first responders to drive where a truck cannot like at large events or a field with rugged terrain.

"Last year alone at the Freedom Fest, which is at the park up here at Elmer Thomas Park, we had multiple injuries and EMR calls where it was very challenging to say the least to get those patients out," Burk said.

So letting go of the old, can make way for the new.

"For us in the fire service it's always about response time. It's truly a matter of life and death and seconds count," Burk said.

And the Flower Mound Volunteer Firefighters are ready to help their residences.

"They are two very well maintained trucks, and I think it will be very beneficial to the people in our area," Sullivan said.

Lawton fire is hoping to get their UTV purchased before this year's Freedom Fest so they can have it ready in case of an emergency. And the Flower Mound vehicles will officially be up and running within the next few weeks.

