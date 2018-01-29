East Rogers Lane to partially close on Tuesday for construction - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

East Rogers Lane to partially close on Tuesday for construction

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A portion of northeast Rogers Lane will close on Tuesday while ODOT begins their ramp improvement project.

The area near I-44 and Rogers Lane at the railroad crossing will have detours setup and traffic will be rerouted around the area for a few days while the work is being completed.

