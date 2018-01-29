Lawton family asking for help after fire destroys home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton family is asking for help after their home was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. It happened on Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Meadow Brook Drive.

The family didn’t want to go on camera but homeowner Brandon Edwards said it is tough on him and his three kids.Edwards said the smoke detectors went off yesterday around 2:30. They were able to escape without any injuries, but they watched everything they had go up into flames.

The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office said the fire sparked somewhere in the garage, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Edward is stationed at Fort Sill and his kids are enrolled in Lawton Public Schools. He was renting the home from someone and it is covered by insurance.

They are receiving help from the Red Cross, The Army Masonic Organization and a local youth sport group named Attitude and Trouble. The family is still needing clothes and shoes including the list below.

Shirts for Men; Large Pants for young men 28-30; Girls shirts; Medium/Large Pants for girl, size 10/12 for little girl; Long Pants Size 10/12 for Women; Shoes: Size 7 Young Boy, Size 1 Youth, Size 6/7 for kids, Size 9 for Women.

Edwards said you can contact him by email at bdedwards2@ccis.edu. You can also drop items off at 922 SW 35th Street.

