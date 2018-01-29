Lawton family asking for help after fire destroys home

Brushing aside opposition from the Department of Justice, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo.
McCabe has been at the center of conflict between the White House and the FBI.
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.
Some old City of Lawton fire equipment is now getting put to new use in Comanche County.
A Lawton family is asking for help after their home was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. It happened on Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Meadow Brook Drive.
