Lawton woman helps home invasion victim

The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.
Brushing aside opposition from the Department of Justice, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo.
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.
