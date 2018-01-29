OBI calls for more blood donors amid flu outbreak

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking for more donors as the area flu epidemic wreaks havoc on their blood supply.



The institute says that high school students make up about 20 percent of their donors – and with the flu outbreak closing schools, they've been unable to keep their blood supply as full as they'd like.



The OBI serves more than 160 medical facilities statewide, and Mary Spannagel with the institute urged people to donate if they can.



“For us it’s important for people to realize if you're sick we want you to get well, but if you are healthy and you can come out and donate, hey we need to see you,” she said. “We need to help you all get in the center to replace those units of blood that we need."

Starting Feb. 1, OBI will be giving out a new t-shirt to anyone who donates.



They ask that anyone who's been diagnosed with the flu wait seven days from when they last showed symptoms before donating.

