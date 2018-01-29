OBI calls for more blood donors amid flu outbreak

Brushing aside opposition from the Department of Justice, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo.
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.
Monday night the Walters Chamber of Commerce held their annual banquet, bringing together the community to celebrate the town and honor one of their own.
