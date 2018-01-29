Walters hosts annual banquet

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) – Monday night the Walters Chamber of Commerce held their annual banquet, bringing together the community to celebrate the town and honor one of their own.



The event was organized by the chamber with the sponsorship and support of several area business.



Attendees got to meet with the leaders of these business and various vendors – as well as take part in a silent auction and get a chance to win door prizes.



Chamber president Brantley Tillery believes the banquet is a good way to bring area businesses closer to benefit the people of Walters.

"Well we just feel like having a chamber, a community of our businesses together, so that we can do things together as a community to provide the services for our town,” he said.

Also tonight, the Chamber honored Craig Williams as the 2017 Citizen of the Year, as nominated by Walters residents.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Chamber of Commerce to help fund their activities.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.