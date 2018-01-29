Walters hosts annual banquet - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walters hosts annual banquet

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) Monday night the Walters Chamber of Commerce held their annual banquet, bringing together the community to celebrate the town and honor one of their own.

The event was organized by the chamber with the sponsorship and support of several area business.

 
Attendees got to meet with the leaders of these business and various vendors as well as take part in a silent auction and get a chance to win door prizes.

Chamber president Brantley Tillery believes the banquet is a good way to bring area businesses closer to benefit the people of Walters.

"Well we just feel like having a chamber, a community of our businesses together, so that we can do things together as a community to provide the services for our town, he said.

Also tonight, the Chamber honored Craig Williams as the 2017 Citizen of the Year, as nominated by Walters residents.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Chamber of Commerce to help fund their activities.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Day Zero': Water shut-off looms in South Africa's Cape Town

    'Day Zero': Water shut-off looms in South Africa's Cape Town

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:03 AM EST2018-01-26 10:03:52 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-01-30 05:26:26 GMT

    'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.

    'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.

  • House intel committee votes to release classified memo

    House intel committee votes to release classified memo

    Monday, January 29 2018 3:12 AM EST2018-01-29 08:12:22 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:25 AM EST2018-01-30 05:25:34 GMT

    Brushing aside opposition from the Department of Justice, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo.

    Brushing aside opposition from the Department of Justice, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo.

  • New Russia sanctions kick in, but US opts to punish nobody

    New Russia sanctions kick in, but US opts to punish nobody

    Monday, January 29 2018 8:32 PM EST2018-01-30 01:32:46 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:25 AM EST2018-01-30 05:25:05 GMT

    The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.

    The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly