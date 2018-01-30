Oklahoma man sentenced to 15 years probation for Falls Creek rape

Benjamin Petty pleaded guilty to three charges including first-degree rape for an attack which happened at Falls Creek in 2016 (Source Oklahoma DOC)

A Spencer, Oklahoma man will serve 15 years of probation after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old at Falls Creek in 2016.

According to KFOR, 36-year-old Benjamin Lawrence Petty was a cook at the camp at the time of the rape. Court documents said that Petty, who is legally blind, told the victim he was going to show her how to perform tricks on a device he brought to the camp when he pulled her into the cabin. He then tied her hands behind her back before raping her.

Petty was arrested and charged with forcible sodomy, first-degree rape and rape by instrumentation. Last week Petty pleaded guilty to all three charges and was sentenced to three 15-year suspended sentences which will run concurrently.

Murray County District Attorney David Pyle said the fact that Petty is blind, and the victim's family lives in Texas and did not want to have to travel back and forth, played a role in his decision to not sentence him to any jail time. The family gave the DA's office permission to negotiate the plea agreement.

The family has also filed lawsuits against the church who took their daughter to the camp as well as the church who brought Petty to work at the camp and the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma which runs Falls Creek for failing to protect their daughter.

