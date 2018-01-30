Oklahoma man sentenced to 15 years probation for Falls Creek rap - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma man sentenced to 15 years probation for Falls Creek rape

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Benjamin Petty pleaded guilty to three charges including first-degree rape for an attack which happened at Falls Creek in 2016 (Source Oklahoma DOC) Benjamin Petty pleaded guilty to three charges including first-degree rape for an attack which happened at Falls Creek in 2016 (Source Oklahoma DOC)
SPENCER, OK (RNN Texoma) -

A Spencer, Oklahoma man will serve 15 years of probation after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old at Falls Creek in 2016.

According to KFOR, 36-year-old Benjamin Lawrence Petty was a cook at the camp at the time of the rape. Court documents said that Petty, who is legally blind, told the victim he was going to show her how to perform tricks on a device he brought to the camp when he pulled her into the cabin. He then tied her hands behind her back before raping her. 

Petty was arrested and charged with forcible sodomy, first-degree rape and rape by instrumentation. Last week Petty pleaded guilty to all three charges and was sentenced to three 15-year suspended sentences which will run concurrently. 

Murray County District Attorney David Pyle said the fact that Petty is blind, and the victim's family lives in Texas and did not want to have to travel back and forth, played a role in his decision to not sentence him to any jail time. The family gave the DA's office permission to negotiate the plea agreement.

The family has also filed lawsuits against the church who took their daughter to the camp as well as the church who brought Petty to work at the camp and the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma which runs Falls Creek for failing to protect their daughter.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump puts Twitter aside as he prepares for big speech

    Trump puts Twitter aside as he prepares for big speech

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-01-30 06:33:14 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:25 PM EST2018-01-30 17:25:57 GMT

    White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.

    White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.

  • Republicans vote to release classified memo on Russia probe

    Republicans vote to release classified memo on Russia probe

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-01-30 06:33:02 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:25 PM EST2018-01-30 17:25:51 GMT

    The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

    The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

  • Putin: US took 'hostile step' in publishing Russia list

    Putin: US took 'hostile step' in publishing Russia list

    Monday, January 29 2018 8:32 PM EST2018-01-30 01:32:46 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:25 PM EST2018-01-30 17:25:39 GMT

    The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.

    The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly