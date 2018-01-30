Gov. Mary Fallin issues burn ban for 40 counties

A burn ban was issued Tuesday for 40 counties in Oklahoma. Governor Mary Fallin issued the ban for much of the western half of the state. (Source: Oklahoma Forestry Services)

A burn ban was issued Tuesday for 40 counties in Oklahoma. Governor Mary Fallin issued the ban for much of the western half of the state.

Gov. Fallin cited extreme weather conditions and extraordinary fire danger for the cause of the ban. The burn ban is effective immediately and is set to expire at midnight on February 16.

The governor's ban supersedes any county burn bans already in place.

The 40 counties are; Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cimarron, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Roger Mills, Stephens, Texas, Tillman, Washita, Woods and Woodward.

