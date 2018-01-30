City of Marlow installing new water meters

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) - The City of Marlow is making some upgrades and installing new water and electric meters. City Manager Jason McPherson said the meters measure usage more accurately. With the new changes residents will see about an 8 to 12 percent increase in their water bills.

"And the reason for that is because the inaccuracies of the older meters. You won't be charged for anymore than what you use and it will be tracking what you use a lot better than the old ones," said McPherson.

The old meters were time consuming and outdated. For once a week in every month workers from the electric and water department had to read them.

"Manually walk this town, pull off lids, get down, dig dirt out, and read a water meter or go through a fence and fight off a dog to read an electric meter 23 hundred times each side," said McPherson.

There were some workers couldn't even get too.

"We have one electric meter inside a house. It got built inside a house so we can't read this meters and we depend on people to give us these accurate readings on that and now they wont have to mess with that anymore," said McPherson.

The usage from the new meters will go through an antenna on the water tower and will be sent to city hall. The $1.2 million dollar project has been in the work for the past 7 years and it's something city officials are happy to see finally in the works.

"It's a convenience for us. it's a convenience for the customers, and it overall going to helps us do our job better," said McPherson.

The City hired a company named Professional Meters and they've already installed about 300 this month. The process is easy and only takes about 5 minutes. Workers will turn the water off, pull the old meter out of the ground, and install the new one.

Workers will continue to install meters in the next 8 to 12 weeks. The City hopes to have everything up and running with the new readings by April.

