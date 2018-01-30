Walters police investigate high school burglary

Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.