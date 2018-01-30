Walters police investigate high school burglary

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - The Walters Police Department is investigating a break-in and burglary at the high school.

Officers say thieves broke into the building and stole a number of items from the principal's office along with two other offices. Those items included several student medications and some electronics.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages right now, and authorities are getting a list of the stolen medications. They're also working to determine how the thieves got into the school.

