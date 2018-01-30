Regional spelling bee held at Central Middle School

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The 2018 Regional Spelling Bee was held on Tuesday afternoon at Lawton's Central Middle School where 42 competitors from 17 elementary schools and four middle schools took competed.

The winner was 11-year-old Chloe Kousman from Eisenhower Elementary School. Kousman is now headed to the State Spelling Bee, along with runner-up Makayla Borgella from Pat Henry Elementary. They’ll compete March 3rd at OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City.

