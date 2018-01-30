Fire crews work to contain major grass fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A large grass fire between Medicine Park and Elgin burned about 100 acres Tuesday afternoon.



The fire broke out on Lake and Goodin Hill Roads.



The Wichita Mountains Estate Fire Department received the call from dispatch around 4:30 p.m.



The Incident Command officer said the fire possibly sparked from a train on the tracks.



By 6 p.m., the roughly one dozen area fire departments called to the scene had 90 percent of the fire contained.



No structures were involved and no one was hurt.

