Local baseball player receives Ferguson Jenkins Outstanding Student Athlete Award

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan baseball player is being honored Wednesday night in Oklahoma City as one of the states top five high school baseball players.

Senior, Tyler Polk won the Ferguson Jenkins Outstanding Student Athlete Award.

Every year, the award is given to the state's top high school baseball and softball players and coaches based on athletic and academic achievement. Polk can't believe he won this prestigious award but he is honored and humble.

"It's just fun and relaxing. You get to do what you love doing and I just really enjoy playing the sport," Polk said.

After Tyler Polk found out in December he was selected for the Ferguson Jenkins award, he said he was shocked.

"It's just cool to be classified with some of the best players from Oklahoma and be known that I am with that group," said Polk. "It's just awesome to know all of the hard work I have put in growing up has finally paid off and I get to show what I've done."

At the gala, Polk will also get to meet Los Angeles Dodgers ace, Clayton Kershaw. He is also receiving an award, the Warren Spahn Award for a fourth time. It is given each year to the best left-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball.

"I was extremely excited because I knew you get to meet Clayton Kershaw so it will be really cool to meet him," said Polk.

He says he wouldn't be where he is today if it weren't for his family, coaches and teammates.

"Mainly it's my parents who pushed me to be the person I am today and of course my coaches who taught me all of the stuff I know," said Polk. "I thank God for giving me the opportunity to play at all."

The Warren Spahn Award Gala is Wednesday night at the Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club.

