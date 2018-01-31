Early morning fire keeps departments busy in Western Comanche Co - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Early morning fire keeps departments busy in Western Comanche County

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
A fire near Lee and Paint Road in Western Comanche County kept fire crews busy on Wednesday morning. (Source KSWO) A fire near Lee and Paint Road in Western Comanche County kept fire crews busy on Wednesday morning. (Source KSWO)
Source KSWO Source KSWO
Source KSWO Source KSWO
Source KSWO Source KSWO
Source KSWO Source KSWO
COMANCHE COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

An early morning fire kept crews across Western Comanche County busy on Wednesday.

The fire started around 9 a.m. on Wednesday near SW Lee Blvd and Paint Road. 

Multiple crews from Cache, Indiahoma and Geronimo Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire. It took about an hour for them to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet confirmed but an electric line was down in the area and could have been a factor. There were no reported injuries or structures lost in the fire.

We will post more information as we get it.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly