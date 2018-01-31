Early morning fire keeps departments busy in Western Comanche County

A fire near Lee and Paint Road in Western Comanche County kept fire crews busy on Wednesday morning. (Source KSWO)

An early morning fire kept crews across Western Comanche County busy on Wednesday.

The fire started around 9 a.m. on Wednesday near SW Lee Blvd and Paint Road.

Multiple crews from Cache, Indiahoma and Geronimo Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire. It took about an hour for them to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet confirmed but an electric line was down in the area and could have been a factor. There were no reported injuries or structures lost in the fire.

