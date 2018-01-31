Two people flown from scene of accident on Highway 62 east of Al - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two people flown from scene of accident on Highway 62 east of Altus

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Two people were flown from the scene of this accident near Headrick off of Highway 62. (Source KSWO) Two people were flown from the scene of this accident near Headrick off of Highway 62. (Source KSWO)
ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) -

Two people were flown to the hospital after an early morning wreck east of Altus near Headrick.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to OHP, the truck left the road, hitting a fence and going airborne before ending up in an irrigation canal and was partially submerged. The Headrick and Altus Fire Departments responded to the accident. Responders used the Jaws of Life to extricate at least one person from the vehicle. Both passengers were from Odessa, Texas and were identified as William Shane Forgus and Bobby Lewis. Both were flown from the scene by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The extent of both of their injuries is not known at this time.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

