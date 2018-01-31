FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Madelyn Scott - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Madelyn Scott

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

A champion in the classroom and the show ring, Madelyn Scott has earned quite the name for herself.

The Central High School Senior started in 4-H when she was just nine, and since then, has grown her career in agriculture into something impressive.
She shows sheep, goats and pigs. She also serves as Central FFA's Vice President.

"This has definitely helped me climb out of my comfort zone and shaped who I am," Scott said.

Earlier this month, Scott showed her goats at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, where she placed 1st in her class. She also came home the Grand Champion Senior Goat Showman.

RJ Curry teaches Ag at Central and says Madelyn exemplifies the talent that can come from a small town in rural Oklahoma. She's what you'd call the total package.

"Madelyn is an outstanding student," Curry said. "She takes care of business. She's everything FFA and 4-H strives to build. Madelyn is very competitive, but yet will help anybody who asks her."

Through it all, the long hours in the barn tending to her livestock and the crowning moments, Scott remains humble.

"I didn't know I made that big of an impact," she said. "So for other people to say that about me and it's really awesome."

  How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)
    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

