FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Madelyn Scott

A champion in the classroom and the show ring, Madelyn Scott has earned quite the name for herself.

The Central High School Senior started in 4-H when she was just nine, and since then, has grown her career in agriculture into something impressive.

She shows sheep, goats and pigs. She also serves as Central FFA's Vice President.

"This has definitely helped me climb out of my comfort zone and shaped who I am," Scott said.

Earlier this month, Scott showed her goats at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, where she placed 1st in her class. She also came home the Grand Champion Senior Goat Showman.

RJ Curry teaches Ag at Central and says Madelyn exemplifies the talent that can come from a small town in rural Oklahoma. She's what you'd call the total package.

"Madelyn is an outstanding student," Curry said. "She takes care of business. She's everything FFA and 4-H strives to build. Madelyn is very competitive, but yet will help anybody who asks her."

Through it all, the long hours in the barn tending to her livestock and the crowning moments, Scott remains humble.

"I didn't know I made that big of an impact," she said. "So for other people to say that about me and it's really awesome."

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.