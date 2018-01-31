Flu closes Lawton Driver License HQ

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It seems the flu outbreak is taking a toll on everyone, including workers at the driver license headquarters in Lawton.

The office shut its doors on Wednesday to prevent the spread of illnesses- the closure catching many drivers off-guard.

"It says we're closed due to illness,” said Shawn Meadows, driver. "A little frustrated, but it is what it is,” said Jeremy Jimenez, customer.



That was the reaction of many customers after learning the driver license headquarters was closed.



Shawn Meadows was one of them. He took off work today to drive over from Duncan just to visit the office.



"I had to come down and register my new CDL physical registration card that we have to have here and they're closed,” he said.



Meadows said despite the inconvenience, he's concerned about the spread of the influenza virus.



“They say everybody's taking the flu shot and it's not really working this year. So, this is proof of it I guess,” he said.



An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper said the office only has four employees and three of them are out sick with the flu.



The center will remain closed until those employees are released by their doctors to work again. But that could take up to a week.



And to make matters worse, there are no other employees who can work in their place.



Jeremey Jimenez was trying to get his out of state license switched over to Oklahoma. Now, he'll have to travel to complete the process.



"The DMV told me I have to go to Chickasha now to get this done,” said Jimenez.



As for Meadows, he feels that drivers could have been given a little more notice.



“I wish they would have posted it on their website that the center would be closed,” he said. “I even looked this morning and it didn't say anything about it."



"It's an inconvenience for people to not be able to come to this location,” said Jimenez. “It's just disappointing."

It could take about a week for this office to reopen. If you need to get a license or take a test, you'll have to travel to Altus or Chickasha.

