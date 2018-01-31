Simultaneous motorcycle accidents on the Wildlife Refuge kills 1, injures another

One person died and another was injured in dual motorcycle accidents on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. (Source KSWO)

First responders were called to two different but simultaneous motorcycle accidents on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday afternoon.

The first happened near the intersection of Sunset Lake Road and Highway 49. The driver of that motorcycle died in the accident.

The other one happened just minutes later on Highway 49 right in front of Mount Scott entrance. Our crew on scene said it appeared the rider of that motorcycle was flown from the scene by Survival Flight, the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

We are working to gather more details on both of these accidents and will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.