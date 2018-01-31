Waurika student receives letter from President Trump

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO) - A student at Waurika Middle School received a special letter from President Donald Trump during school hours.

JT Marlett and other students in his 7th-grade class were asked before Christmas break to write 'thank you' letters for extra credit, and a few decided to write the President.

Marlett said he can’t remember his exact words to the President, but recalled the sentiment.

"Mr. Trump, you're a great President," he said. "Keep up the good work, good luck and mention me in the next report you give."

Marlett was shocked to get a letter back from the White House. He said he had heard that only important letters make it inside, but quickly learned that wasn't true. Marlett was so stunned and nervous he had one of his friends open and read the letter before looking at it himself.

The letter read:

"Dear Jonathan,

Thank you for your wonderful letter. Mrs. Trump and I are inspired by your kind words and the support we receive from thoughtful young students like you across America. Our Nation's bright future relies upon your leadership, commitment, and character. Do your best each day, enjoy learning, and never give up. Always remember you have family members, teachers and others who love you, who care about you, and who are there to help you realize your God-given talents. Think big and dream bigger. Together we will create a better and brighter future for you and your family. Thank you and good luck.

With best wishes,

Donald Trump."

Marlett said he's going to preserve the letter because President Trump might've touched it. These words of encouragement are coming at just the right time. Marlett said this letter is going to not only help him finished this year strong, but it’s also going to help him in the next four or five years.

"Think big and don't think the worst of everything," he said. "Instead of being a bad outcome there could be a good outcome."

His teacher, Jessica Coody said she hopes this letter shows her students they are important.

"Even though we're from a small town, and we're just a little dot on the map, they can reach the White House," she said. "This a democracy and they have a voice, and if they choose to use that voice wisely good things can happen."

