Lawton business raises funds for Justin

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A local business is stepping up to raise funds for a young teen with terminal cancer.

Wednesday night, Top Notch BBQ in Lawton set aside 10 percent of all their proceeds for the day for Justin Rodriguez.

Justin, who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, spent much of 2017 working through his bucket list, getting early birthday and Christmas parties and even a prom night of his own.


Unfortunately, doctors recently gave Justin only weeks to live so Top Notch and other Lawton groups banded together to raise funds to cover any costs for his family.

Between the 10 percent of proceeds and direct donations, Top Notch raised around $1,300  but assistant manager Constance Cress said they say they plan to keep collecting funds for Justin.

"We're just going to keep going, and like I said, any of the money, the donation box that we have, is all for them too, she said.

Cress said they plan to keep a donation bucket for Justin available for as long as needed.

