Fire crews respond to blaze in Lawton neighborhood

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Lawton fire crews were called out to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Southwest J Avenue Thursday morning.

According to scanner traffic, it was called in by a passerby around 4:45 a.m. The caller reported seeing flames and smoke inside the vacant residence.

According to Fire Major Dudley Teeter, the house appeared to be under construction, and that construction debris helped to fuel the fire.

It's not clear yet what sparked the blaze, and the fire marshal's office is now investigating.

