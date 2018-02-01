Police say officer fatally shoots man in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say an Oklahoma City officer fatally shot a man at a home on the city's southeast side and a second person was later found dead in the home.

Capt. Bo Mathews says the officer was responding to a call of unknown trouble shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday when a man shot at him at the door of the home.

Mathews says the officer returned fire, killing the man.

No names have been released.

Mathews says as police investigated the shooting, the found the second body and believe that person had been dead for several hours.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.