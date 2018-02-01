CU-Duncan getting new science lab building

An artist rendering of what part of the new science lab building will look like at the Cameron University-Duncan campus. (Source KSWO)

Cameron students who live in Duncan will not have to drive to Lawton to attend certain classes starting in August.

Construction will soon begin on a new wet lab where students can take lab classes for biology, chemistry and other science classes. Currently, Duncan students have to drive to Lawton to attend these kinds of classes.

"Lawton is not that far away, but if you're working or raising a family here in Stephens County, having a convenient location here at CU-Duncan and also for our workers at Duncan Regional Hospital, the proximity makes this really an essential project so we can help people as they're working to also continue their education," Cameron University President John McArthur said.

The project is being funded through private gifts from Duncan Regional Hospital Foundation, the Priddy Foundation of Wichita Falls, the McCasland Foundation of Duncan and the Economic Development Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Classes should begin in fall of 2018.

