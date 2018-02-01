CU-Duncan getting new science lab building - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CU-Duncan getting new science lab building

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
An artist rendering of what part of the new science lab building will look like at the Cameron University-Duncan campus. (Source KSWO) An artist rendering of what part of the new science lab building will look like at the Cameron University-Duncan campus. (Source KSWO)
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Cameron students who live in Duncan will not have to drive to Lawton to attend certain classes starting in August.

Construction will soon begin on a new wet lab where students can take lab classes for biology, chemistry and other science classes. Currently, Duncan students have to drive to Lawton to attend these kinds of classes. 

"Lawton is not that far away, but if you're working or raising a family here in Stephens County, having a convenient location here at CU-Duncan and also for our workers at Duncan Regional Hospital, the proximity makes this really an essential project so we can help people as they're working to also continue their education," Cameron University President John McArthur said.

The project is being funded through private gifts from Duncan Regional Hospital Foundation, the Priddy Foundation of Wichita Falls, the McCasland Foundation of Duncan and the Economic Development Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Commerce. 

Classes should begin in fall of 2018.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly