Part of Bishop Road closed for the next 180 days

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

If you are traveling through south Lawton, there is a road closure you need to know about. 

T&G Construction is beginning Phase 2 of the Road Reconstruction Project.

Southwest Bishop Road between 38th Street and 52nd Street is closed to all traffic beginning Thursday. The intersections at 38th Street and 52nd Street will remain opened to north and south through traffic.  

This portion of Bishop Road is expected to be closed for 180 days.

Use caution in these areas and plan alternate routes if possible.

