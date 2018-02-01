Man accused of murdering his grandparents sought by OSBI - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man accused of murdering his grandparents sought by OSBI

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Harlon Foss, 45, is accused of murdering his grandparents and dumping their bodies in McIntosh County (Source OSBI)
McINTOSH COUNTY, OK -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has issued an arrest warrant for a man who is accused of killing his grandparents in Oklahoma City in November.

According to the OSBI, they are searching for 45-year-old Harlon Lee Foss who lived with the couple at the time of their murder. Foss is believed to have murdered the couple before dumping their bodies in a culvert off of I-40 in McIntosh County. He has not been seen since the murders. 

Prior to the murders Foss allegedly told co-workers that living with this grandparents was "driving him crazy" and his grandmother had began locking him out of the home when the couple wasn't home.

Crime Scene Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department found blood evidence in the home and bloody clothing which matched Foss' size in the washing machine at the home.

If you have information on his location, contact the OSBI by phone at 1-800-522-8017 or by email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

