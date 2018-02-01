Elgin Community Library getting new home

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) -Big changes are coming to Elgin's Community Library. The facility will soon re-locate to a new spot in town. The City of Elgin has had a library since the mid-80's. It use to be inside City Hall, before it expanded and moved right next door in 2011.

That same year the city hired librarian Leslie Durham and she watched the facility blossom over the last several years.



"I started a Facebook page for the library and just start pushing it into the community offering story times which hadn't been done before and summer reading programs and so it just exploded with growth," said Durham.

It even became difficult to hold certain reading programs for people in the community.

"Our Wednesday Wigglers which is birth through Pre-K out story time for that often times we would have 20 to 24 kids in here, plus parents, and strollers and car seats, and all the other things that go along with it," said Durham.

Last summer Durham started the process to find a new home for the library until owners of a local daycare in town stopped by.

"They happened to come in one day during a story time and she said you really need a bigger library and i was like yes I do," said Durham.

The owners of the daycare are library patrons and got together with the city and negotiated a deal for about $200,000. They closed on the building about three weeks ago.

"Super excited, still super excited. There is going to have to be some renovations to it," said Durham.

The new 3,200 square foot facility is nearly 3 times larger than the old building, but as Durham said it will need a little work.

"Obviously it has got to be re-painted, re flooring, we will have to get more shelves, and books, and we are going to a space that's three times bigger than this one so we need things to fill up that space," said Durham.

Durham said they are going to have a couple of sneak peek events this month to show people the building before they start the re-modeling process. She is already looking forward to the bigger space along with adding a baby changing table, and bringing more STEM activities for kids.

"I can do more programs, I can do more adult programs. I'm very limited on adult programs right now. I can just offer more. There will be a room for tutoring or studying, small meeting room or whatever," said Durham.

Durham said she hopes to start the re-modeling process soon and open in May. She's grateful for the community's support in helping to raise money for shelves, books, and other equipment.

You can find more information on volunteering on the Elgin Community Library Facebook Page.

