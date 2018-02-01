Quarter cent sales tax extension to help Parks and Recreation in Elgin

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) -The City of Elgin is hoping voters will extend their current quarter cent sales tax in a vote later this month that will benefit Parks and Recreation.

If the quarter cents sales tax is approved it would bring in about $300,000 to $400,000 over the next 5 years to construct a new soccer and football field. That money would also be used to add a parking lot along with sidewalks and fences.City council member Patrick Croke said the current fields need a lot of work and when it comes to scheduling practices at one field for four different times it can become challenging.

The city hopes the new sales tax is successful as their current one which will expire soon. With the last quarter cents sales tax the city added a concession stand and they are in the process of revamping their baseball, softball, and t-ball fields with completion in the next 4 to 6 months. Croke said residents have wanted these changes, and now it will all come down to a vote.

"They are telling us we need to do this and this is an avenue to allow us to do this. They are the ones coming to us we need more fields, we need more bathroom facilities. We need more safe environment for our children to participate in extra-curricular activities," said Croke.



The quarter cent sales tax election will be on February 13th.

