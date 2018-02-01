Quarter cent sales tax extension to help Parks and Recreation in - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Quarter cent sales tax extension to help Parks and Recreation in Elgin

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) -The City of Elgin is hoping voters will extend their current quarter cent sales tax in a vote later this month that will benefit Parks and Recreation.

If the quarter cents sales tax is approved it would bring in about $300,000 to $400,000 over the next 5 years to construct a new soccer and football field. That money would also be used to add a parking lot along with sidewalks and fences.City council member Patrick Croke said the current fields need a lot of work and when it comes to scheduling practices at one field for four different times it can become challenging.

The city hopes the new sales tax is successful as their current one which will expire soon. With the last quarter cents sales tax the city added a concession stand and they are in the process of revamping their baseball, softball, and t-ball fields with completion in the next 4 to 6 months. Croke said residents have wanted these changes, and now it will all come down to a vote.

"They are telling us we need to do this and this is an avenue to allow us to do this. They are the ones coming to us we need more fields, we need more bathroom facilities. We need more safe environment for our children to participate in extra-curricular activities," said Croke.

The quarter cent sales tax election will be on February 13th.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly