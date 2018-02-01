City leaders sign proclamation for Black Heritage Month

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- February is Black history month. And to kick it off, Lawton city leaders celebrated with the annual proclamation signing ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Lawton High School on Thursday.

Over 150 people came out to recognize the achievements of African Americans and the start of Black Heritage Month.

Eight city leaders signed the formal proclamation document, including Mayor Fred Fitch, Fort Sill Commanding General Wilson Shoffner and Cameron University president Dr. John McArthur.

LPS Superintendent Tom Deighan also took part.

"This is a unique thing for a community in my experience,” said Deighan. “So, I'm proud that Lawton has kind of blazed the trail and how a whole community comes together and really celebrates our diversity in a meaningful and informative way."

The event also featured speakers from all three ROTC programs in Lawton.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.