Empty Bowls event raises funds for food banks

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) - Students at Elgin High School put their artistic talents towards a good cause during their annual Empty Bowls Dinner.



Since November, students have been hard at work hand-crafting bowls – and Thursday night they sold those bowls to ensure those in need can have a meal.



Attendees purchased the bowls for $10 and were then treated to a free meal courtesy of the donations of local businesses.



In the preparation for the dinner, the students were also able to work with a group of elementary kids who crafted their own "mini bowls" for the event.



It's an experience senior Violet Webber was thrilled to be a part of.

"You can really see how even teenagers who don't typically get involved, seeing the smiles on the kid’s faces, the smiles as other people buy bowls, it really just brings out the joy in you to help out others,” she said.



All proceeds from the dinner will go to the Lawton Food Bank, the Elgin Community Food Pantry and Feed the Children.

