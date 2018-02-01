Frederick businesses celebrate with annual installation banquet - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
FREDERICK, OK (KSWO)- The Frederick Chamber of Commerce used the evening to bring the business community together to celebrate.

The chamber's annual Installation Banquet was held Thursday night.

There they bid farewell to exiting chamber board members and welcomed in the newcomers taking their seats.

The chamber also reflected on what they accomplished in 2017, while laying the groundwork for this year's goals and projects.

But the banquet was about more than just the chamber, as chamber executive director Felisha Crawford explained  it was about unifying the Frederick community.

"Even though we are a small town, we may not always know what each other does, she said. This is a great opportunity to connect, figure out how to help each other with our different businesses, what we can do to really further our community, and getting together and sharing a meal-- that's a great way to accomplish that."

The banquet also featured a silent auction  the proceeds from which will go toward chamber operation costs.

